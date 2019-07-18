William C. Carroll Sells 6,384 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:DAL opened at $62.25 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $63.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

