Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Williams Companies reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

WMB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.56. 6,281,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.68. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,435.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,800.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

