Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.27), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $92.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.