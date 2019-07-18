World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post sales of $131.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.86 million to $135.56 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $122.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $575.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $565.13 million to $585.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $598.55 million, with estimates ranging from $588.12 million to $608.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.60 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRLD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. World Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.67, for a total transaction of $87,509.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,315.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in World Acceptance by 105.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in World Acceptance by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in World Acceptance by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $168.63. The company had a trading volume of 72,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,915. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 15.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.35. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $89.78 and a 52 week high of $175.78.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.