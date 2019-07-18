Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WYNMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of Wynn Macau stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,712. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

