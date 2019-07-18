Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price target on Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Yelp by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Yelp by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,659 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $28,925,000 after acquiring an additional 452,511 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Yelp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,159 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $43,813,000 after acquiring an additional 211,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Yelp by 399.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,317 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. 46,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,827. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25. Yelp has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $235.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.96 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

