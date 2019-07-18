Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report sales of $8.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.35 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $6.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $32.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.66 million to $33.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $42.66 million, with estimates ranging from $37.26 million to $46.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRTS shares. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,070 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,650. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 million, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.