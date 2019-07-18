Zacks: Analysts Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Shares of BLDP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 74,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $935.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 126,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 46,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

