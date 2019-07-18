Zacks: Analysts Expect JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) will post sales of $39.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JMP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.70 million and the highest is $42.05 million. JMP Group posted sales of $44.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that JMP Group will report full-year sales of $134.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.50 million to $135.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.74 million, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $149.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JMP Group.

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. JMP Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

JMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JMP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 23,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.77. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JMP Group (JMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.