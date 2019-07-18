Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) to announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Domtar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Domtar posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Domtar will report full-year sales of $5.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Domtar.

Get Domtar alerts:

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Domtar had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Domtar stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 500,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.19. Domtar has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 872.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domtar during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Domtar by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domtar (UFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.