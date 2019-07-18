Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.79 Million

Brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post sales of $309.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.78 million. Umpqua reported sales of $313.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $348.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,116. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,841,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Umpqua by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,316,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 905,881 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,410,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Umpqua by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,158,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 628,015 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

