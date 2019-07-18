Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $677.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 306.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $58,013.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. 2,732,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,099. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.