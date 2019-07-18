Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Cision reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a positive return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:CISN traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,207. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20. Cision has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 17,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $193,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,694,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 94,301 shares of company stock worth $1,061,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CISN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cision by 3.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,535,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,175 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cision by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 540,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cision by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cision by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,106,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cision in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

