Zacks: Brokerages Expect Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Office Properties Income Trust posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Office Properties Income Trust.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.10 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,008,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,231,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,214,000. Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 8,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,911. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $68.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.