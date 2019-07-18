Zacks: Brokerages Expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to report sales of $291.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.20 million to $305.20 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $207.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $275.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 118.28% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

In related news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $48,040.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 180,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,953,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 349,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,133. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.26. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $13.12.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

