Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Titan Machinery posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.38 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TITN. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

TITN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.12. 84,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.81 million, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 2.15. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $431,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,076 shares in the company, valued at $825,951.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $73,143.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 108.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 425.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.