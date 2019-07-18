Zacks: Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given $46.33 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.60 (Hold) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Helios Technologies’ rating score has declined by 30% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $46.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.64 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Helios Technologies an industry rank of 177 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. 24,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.85. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $146.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 5,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $235,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $460,250 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

