Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) to Sell

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agilent’s slowing global demand in small molecule Pharma and softness in the China Food market remain concerns. Also, macro weakness and unfavorable foreign exchange are other worries. Also, higher expenses are making margin expansion difficult. However, strengthening position in emerging and high-growth markets like Americas and Europe remain the key growth drivers. The company is witnessing notable improvement across its product lines. Additionally, the company’s decision to wind up the underperforming businesses is a positive. Further, the company’s focus on aligning investments toward more attractive growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches are major positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

NYSE:A opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,642,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,569,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,928,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,146,000 after acquiring an additional 840,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,296,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,451,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 739,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,498,000 after acquiring an additional 382,902 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

