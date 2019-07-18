Zacks Investment Research Lowers AVX (NYSE:AVX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVX (NYSE:AVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of passive electronic components and related products. The company’s passive electronic component sales include ceramic and tantalum capacitors, both in leaded and surface-mount versions, film capacitors, ferrites, varistors and non-linear resistors manufactured in the company’s facilities. The company also manufactures and sells electronic connectors and distributes and sells certain connectors. “

Get AVX alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

NYSE:AVX opened at $15.87 on Monday. AVX has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.96.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. AVX had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AVX will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other AVX news, SVP Evan M. Slavitt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $129,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in AVX during the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVX by 1,007.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVX by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVX in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVX in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVX (AVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.