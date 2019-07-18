Zacks Investment Research Lowers BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMCH. ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Misonix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised United States Lime & Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $21.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $825.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.04 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,299,000 after purchasing an additional 195,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 122,923 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

