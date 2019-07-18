Zacks Investment Research Lowers GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Sell

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. 31,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

