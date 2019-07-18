Zacks: Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Given $27.33 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $27.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 182 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,638. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Masi Niccolo De acquired 4,837 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III acquired 6,300 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $126,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,074 shares of company stock worth $407,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $209,847,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,627,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,261,000 after purchasing an additional 356,787 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,146,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after buying an additional 186,389 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,581,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.