Zcash (ZEC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $401.41 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $556.06 million and approximately $401.41 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $79.44 or 0.00742056 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, C2CX, Bit-Z and Coinrail. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00254050 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057888 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004201 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000595 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 6,999,544 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Coinrail, Tux Exchange, OKEx, BigONE, Cryptohub, Graviex, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Kuna, Exmo, BiteBTC, Bitlish, BCEX, Liquid, Kraken, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitinka, BX Thailand, Coinroom, Coinut, BTC Trade UA, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, Allcoin, HitBTC, Upbit, BitBay, Ovis, Trade Satoshi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Gemini, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, Crex24, Bit-Z, Binance, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, WEX, CoinEx, CEX.IO, C2CX, Cryptomate, Bithumb, Gate.io, LBank, OTCBTC, YoBit and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.