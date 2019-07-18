Zcoin (XZC) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Zcoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $9.50 or 0.00089133 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, QBTC and Koinex. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $75.59 million and $1.37 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,652.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.02108148 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00936936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.02955577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00784088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00741462 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00254380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,957,668 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, Huobi, QBTC, Binance, CoinExchange, TDAX, Koinex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Coinroom, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

