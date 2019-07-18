Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Rating Lowered to Hold at Standpoint Research

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $4,258,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $165,841.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,459.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,900 shares of company stock worth $9,767,250. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Filament LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 430,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,336,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,156,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

