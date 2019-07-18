ZrCoin Hits Market Cap of $9.34 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00019334 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $9.34 million and $22,432.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00274102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.01264151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00025251 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00122819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000525 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,562,147 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

