-$0.06 EPS Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 42.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of BDSI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 829,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,305. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $337.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.37.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 484,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $2,045,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,559,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,802,368.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Herm Cukier sold 30,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $153,544.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,429,743 shares of company stock valued at $11,707,558. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,211 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 23.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

