$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.44 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $76,540.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $23,105,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,816,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,769,000 after purchasing an additional 469,445 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,216,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 456,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,562 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,892,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,304,000 after purchasing an additional 145,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 354,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,511. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.29. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

