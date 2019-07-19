$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Urstadt Biddle Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

NYSE:UBA traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 80,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,673. The stock has a market cap of $853.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 84,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.