$0.35 EPS Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. 134,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.84.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $930,635.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $761,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,156 shares of company stock worth $4,787,431 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 2,439.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

