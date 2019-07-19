-$0.46 EPS Expected for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.40). Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 6,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.50. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

