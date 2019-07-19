$0.48 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.47. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBCP. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,921,000 after buying an additional 385,851 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 12.3% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,287,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 185,679 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the first quarter worth $2,380,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 108,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,543. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $502.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

