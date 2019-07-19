$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 56,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $2,604,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 814,376 shares of company stock worth $37,150,434. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 260.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

