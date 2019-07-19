$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $7.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $51,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $4,990,806.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,059 shares of company stock worth $7,173,867. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 362,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 149,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,778,000 after buying an additional 123,410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,335,000 after buying an additional 76,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.