1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLWS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sidoti set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,904,293.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,810,032.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,375. 64.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,508,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $3,491,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 900.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 180,082 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $2,577,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,535,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLWS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. 229,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

