1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.86

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $16.58. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 2,623 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91.

Get 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.