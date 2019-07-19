$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 0.41%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

BECN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 297,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 11,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $401,634.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,288.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 4,625,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $158,070,351.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.3% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 245,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Park Presidio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,150,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

