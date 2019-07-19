$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) to post $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BB&T’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. BB&T posted sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BB&T will report full-year sales of $11.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BB&T.

Get BB&T alerts:

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $130,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $419,336. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in BB&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 752,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BB&T by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BB&T by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,655,000 after purchasing an additional 590,366 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BB&T by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in BB&T in the fourth quarter worth $6,168,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,902,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22. BB&T has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BB&T (BBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.