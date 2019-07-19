Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.21-3.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.21-3.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $87.76 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.01.

In other news, insider Randel William Woodgrift acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.40 per share, for a total transaction of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,050.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $67,124.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,702.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,199,910 shares of company stock worth $93,837,075. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

