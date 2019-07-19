Acute Angle Cloud Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $1.50 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HADAX, BiteBTC and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,519.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.03 or 0.02099227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00932658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.02906968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00782403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00055705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00716439 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00243713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinTiger, HADAX, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

