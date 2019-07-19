Adient Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 14,150 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,464% compared to the typical volume of 397 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 3.19. Adient has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Adient by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 76,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

