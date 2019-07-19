Advantagewon Oil (CNSX:AOC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Advantagewon Oil Corp (CNSX:AOC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 66400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Advantagewon Oil Company Profile (CNSX:AOC)

Advantagewon Oil Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has 24 oil prospects in Texas that are located in LaVernia, Saratoga, and Lerma properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Advantagewon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantagewon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.