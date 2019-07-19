AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Cut to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $56.57 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of AFL opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $274,890.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at $560,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $2,878,478.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,687.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,840. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in AFLAC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in AFLAC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 48,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in AFLAC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in AFLAC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 83,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 5.0% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

