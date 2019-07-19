AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Shares Down 2.9%

AfriTin Mining Ltd (LON:ATM)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), approximately 306,412 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 223,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of $21.90 million and a PE ratio of -17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.46.

About AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM)

Afritin Mining Limited operates as a mining company with a portfolio of production tin assets in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo Region, north-west Namibia. The company is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

