Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGYS. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on Agilysys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Agilysys stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $555.52 million, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.32. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 17,400 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $328,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 496,851 shares of company stock worth $10,555,715. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 74.8% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 202,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 86,730 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $1,258,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 8.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth about $268,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

