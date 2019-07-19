Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Air China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AIRYY opened at $20.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63. Air China has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

