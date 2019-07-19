Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Director Stanley M. Kuriyama Sells 6,300 Shares

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $143,262.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,403.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.12. 356,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,250. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 70,969 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,162 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

