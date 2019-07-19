Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.18 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

ATI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.23.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, Director James C. Diggs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,458 shares in the company, valued at $862,231.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 212,395 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

