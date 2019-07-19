Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cheetah Mobile and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $147.34 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $98.18 and a 12 month high of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.69.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 47,920 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.77, for a total transaction of $7,081,138.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,929,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,954,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 19,269 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $2,912,316.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,901,373 shares in the company, valued at $438,513,515.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,453 shares of company stock worth $20,073,966. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 640,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after buying an additional 105,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $6,493,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 44,486 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 42,252 shares during the period. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $3,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

