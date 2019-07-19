Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on Amedisys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.74.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $127.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.61. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $92.08 and a 12 month high of $140.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.83 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $956,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $577,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,028 shares of company stock worth $5,210,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $80,465,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,342,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 289.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 163,842 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3,004.4% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 109,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 106,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,058,000 after acquiring an additional 88,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

